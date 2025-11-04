Police reveal dramatic details after attempted prison escape in West Sussex as officers recognised for their actions

Dramatic details have been made public about how police officers thwarted a prison escape in Ford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the officers who ‘prevented a prison escape in freezing conditions’ – near HMP Ford in West Sussex – were ‘recognised for their outstanding work’ at a recent awards ceremony.

The ceremony was told about the incident, which unfolded near HMP Ford on January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A vehicle was seen leaving the area late at night, after being suspected of being involved in throwing items into the prison,” a police spokesperson said.

The officers who ‘prevented a prison escape in freezing conditions’ – near HMP Ford in West Sussex – were ‘recognised for their outstanding work’ at a recent awards ceremony. Photo: Sussex Police

"The vehicle was located initially by PC James Edwards, who had to tackle an aggressive man who was fighting him in the road in the dark and icy conditions.”

PC Edwards is an officer with 18 years of experience.

He said: “Our suspect was physically strong, he was ‘prison strong’ and he was desperate to get away.

“It was late at night and the roads were icy, it was a 40mph road, and I was fearful that any passing vehicle would not see us in time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Jared Gobey and his sergeant Samuel Fenner arrived soon afterwards, to ‘assist with tackling two further passengers in the vehicle’. Police said the passengers men were ‘intoxicated and had access to objects which may have been used as weapons’.

PC Gobey – who has been an officer for seven years and now serves in the Roads Policing Unit – said: “I just wanted to get to the vehicle as quickly as possible to provide support to a colleague because he was on his own.

“We needed to establish why they had driven off so erratically and suspiciously. While we were speaking to them at the same time a report came in for a prisoner failing to return to prison, it was like a lightbulb moment.

“We had to keep the passengers calm, particularly because their associate was actively fighting PC Edwards on a dark, unlit road and I didn’t want this to influence their behaviour because we would have been outnumbered quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were all intoxicated and in possession of alcohol. It was an incredibly difficult decision balancing wanting to assist PC Edwards with the obvious risk that the other two men would have ran or driven off had they not been secured. It was obvious that they were in some way involved.”

The police said an oncoming vehicle was flagged down, and off-duty chief superintendent Marc Clothier ‘helped the officers respond to the situation’.

Chief supt Clothier, who has served as an officer for more than 28 years, said: “Initially I could just see a light in the road and thought maybe a cyclist had come off. But as I pulled up alongside, I could see people in the road.

“I jumped out to see what was going on and to make sure they didn’t get run over. I immediately recognised the officers and realised they were detaining a violent individual, so I gave them a hand until other officers arrived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Gobey revealed that – at first – ‘it wasn’t clear to me’ that it was an off-duty colleague, ‘let alone a chief superintendent’.

"My attention was elsewhere,” he added.

"I think his behaviour is testament to who he is as a colleague; he treats himself as an equal and will be shoulder to shoulder in times of adversity and I respect him hugely.”

Police said the officers made three arrests.

They added: “A 30-year-old man was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing or resisting arrest, possession of a class A drug, criminal damage, and with being a temporary release prisoner who was unlawfully at large.

“The offender, who has 18 previous convictions for 37 offences was returned to custody and served an additional ten weeks in prison. The two passengers were later released and faced no further police action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers received a divisional commendation for their efforts, with PC Edwards, PC Gobey, and chief superintendent Clothier in attendance to collect their award. The West Sussex divisional awards ceremony was held at Arundel Castle.

Presenting the award, district commander, chief inspector William Keating-Jones said: “Despite the icy conditions and the threat posed, they successfully managed a high-risk situation.

“Their actions protected the public and prevented the escape of a dangerous offender.”

PC Edwards said it was ‘lovely to be recognised in the commendation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It was a team effort, with Sgt Fenner and PC Gobey spotting the vehicle in the first instance, and I made it my mission to locate it.

“The awards ceremony was a lovely day at Arundel Castle that I got to share with my family. I was very grateful to be able to share the day with them and to listen to all the other acts of skill and bravery of colleagues across the force.”

Chief supt Clothier added: “I was very surprised to get a commendation as I was simply in the right place at the right time and stopped to help. However, it was good recognition for all those involved.”