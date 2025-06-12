The police are searching for a man after a burglary at a Worthing nursing home.

Adur and Worthing Police shared an ID appeal on social media on Thursday (June 12).

"We are keen to identify this man in connection with an investigation into a burglary at a nursing home in Highfield Road, Worthing, on 15 May,” the appeal read.

"Staff confronted a man after he broke through the back door at 3.50am. He is described as aged in his late 30s, 6ft, and was wearing a black leather coat, gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, a black beanie hat and black trainers with a white sole.

The police are 'keen to identify this man' in connection with an investigation into a burglary at a nursing home in Highfield Road, Worthing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

"The intruder had damaged a gate and entered nearby gardens.”

Two hours later at 5.48am, a man was ‘seen carrying stolen items’ from a car parked in Hurley Road, Salvington, police said.

The statement added: “A purse and two pairs of designer glasses were reported stolen, and food and drink were bought using the stolen bank cards.

"The man, wearing white headphones around his neck, was also wearing similar clothes to the reported burglary suspect.”

If you recognise the man – or have any information about the incidents which could help the ongoing investigation – phone 101, quoting serial 142 of 15/05