Police search for man after burglary at Worthing nursing home

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police are searching for a man after a burglary at a Worthing nursing home.

Adur and Worthing Police shared an ID appeal on social media on Thursday (June 12).

"We are keen to identify this man in connection with an investigation into a burglary at a nursing home in Highfield Road, Worthing, on 15 May,” the appeal read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Staff confronted a man after he broke through the back door at 3.50am. He is described as aged in his late 30s, 6ft, and was wearing a black leather coat, gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, a black beanie hat and black trainers with a white sole.

The police are 'keen to identify this man' in connection with an investigation into a burglary at a nursing home in Highfield Road, Worthing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Policeplaceholder image
The police are 'keen to identify this man' in connection with an investigation into a burglary at a nursing home in Highfield Road, Worthing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

"The intruder had damaged a gate and entered nearby gardens.”

Two hours later at 5.48am, a man was ‘seen carrying stolen items’ from a car parked in Hurley Road, Salvington, police said.

The statement added: “A purse and two pairs of designer glasses were reported stolen, and food and drink were bought using the stolen bank cards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The man, wearing white headphones around his neck, was also wearing similar clothes to the reported burglary suspect.”

If you recognise the man – or have any information about the incidents which could help the ongoing investigation – phone 101, quoting serial 142 of 15/05

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice