Police search for man in connection with racially aggravated offence in Eastbourne

Police are searching for a man in connection with a racially aggravated offence in Eastbourne.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Friday, July 28 outside Eastbourne Railway station, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man approached the victim outside the station and began verbally abusing him.

"The man then got into a taxi and left the station.”

Police are searching for a man in connection with a racially aggravated offence in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

Officers believe the man in the image, released today, may have information that can help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number: 350 of 30/07/23.