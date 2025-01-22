Police search for person after 'series of business burglaries' in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
The police have issued a public appeal after a ‘series of business burglaries’ in the Arun district of West Sussex.

Officers are now ‘seeking to identify’ a person wearing a ‘distinctive yellow and black jacket’.

"Lemon Grass, Fig Café & Tapas and Clipper Street in The Street, Rustington, were all targeted in the early hours of January 14,” an Arun Police statement read.

"A number of windows were smashed and a small quantity of cash was reported stolen.

After a ‘series of business burglaries’ in the Arun district, police officers are now ‘seeking to identify’ a person wearing a ‘distinctive yellow and black jacket’. Photo: Arun Police

“Then in the early hours of January 22, Link to Hope and St Barnabas House charity shops in Anchor Springs, Littlehampton, were broken into.”

Police said it is ‘unknown if anything was stolen’ from the charity shops.

"However we believe all five incidents are linked given the strikingly similar circumstances,” the statement added.

"We recognise the impact crimes such as this can have on businesses and the local community, and we’re urging anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250007954.”

