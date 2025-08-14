Police search for two men following assault on teenage girl in Emsworth

Police would like to speak with these men after a teenage girl was assaulted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary read: “On the morning of June 3, a 16-year-old girl was found at Emsworth train station having been assaulted and suffering bruising to her body.

"We would like to speak to two men who may be able to provide us with more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are described as: Man 1: white, medium build, aged in his mid to late 30s, short brown hair and a beard, wearing beige shorts and a dark coloured long-sleeved jumper/top.

Do you recognise these two men?

“Man 2: white, aged in his early 20s, dark ginger/light brown hair and beard, wearing black clothes and black shoes.

"Do you recognise these men?”

If you think you might know who they are, Police say to contact them immediately online or on 101 quoting 4425024293.

Alternatively, police say can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.