Police searching for man in connection with £100,000 frauds – he could be in East Sussex
Police said they are trying to locate a man with links to East Sussex who is wanted for questioning in connection with nine frauds totalling more than £100,000.
By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT
James Trodd, who is also known as James Harland, is 27-years-old and has no fixed address, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “He has links to East Sussex but may be in other places across the south east of England.
“If you see him, call 999 quoting Operation Glasshouse.”
