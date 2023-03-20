Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Police searching for man in connection with £100,000 frauds – he could be in East Sussex

Police said they are trying to locate a man with links to East Sussex who is wanted for questioning in connection with nine frauds totalling more than £100,000.

By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT

James Trodd, who is also known as James Harland, is 27-years-old and has no fixed address, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “He has links to East Sussex but may be in other places across the south east of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you see him, call 999 quoting Operation Glasshouse.”

Most Popular
Police said James Trodd, also known as James Harland, is 27 and has no fixed address. Picture from Sussex Police
Police said James Trodd, also known as James Harland, is 27 and has no fixed address. Picture from Sussex Police
Police said James Trodd, also known as James Harland, is 27 and has no fixed address. Picture from Sussex Police

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Critically-acclaimed chef and former Great British Menu contestant joins Sussex restaurant and estate as executive chef

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Dogs Trust are looking for loving homes

27 brilliant fan pictures as Grimsby Town and Harry the Haddock invade Brighton