Police searching for missing 61-year-old Crawley man with links to Gatwick, Horsham, Horley, Redhill and Worthing
Sussex Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man from Crawley who has links to Gatwick, Horsham, Horley, Redhill and Worthing.
The force are seeking to locate Elvis, who was last seen at 4pm in Goffs Park on Sunday (August 17).
Police are concerned for his welfare.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Elvis, 61, who is reported missing from Crawley?
“Elvis, 61, was last seen at 4pm in Goffs Park on Sunday (17 August) and we are concerned for his welfare.
“Elvis is 5’6”, with short grey hair and dark brown eyes and was wearing an orange jumper and camouflage cargo trousers.
“He has links to Gatwick, Horsham, Horley, Redhill and Worthing.
“If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 863 of 20/08.”