Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman last seen on Eastbourne seafront

Sussex Police are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen on Eastbourne seafront.

Police are seeking to locate 72-year-old Merlene, who was at the Airbourne event in town on Thursday, August 14 at 4pm.

The force have asked residents to dial 999 if they see her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for missing Merlene who was last seen on Eastbourne seafront.

Police are searching for missing Merlene who was last seen on Eastbourne seafront. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 72-year-old was at the Airbourne event in the town on Thursday (14 August) at 4pm.

“She has brown hair and was wearing a black and white striped top, a cream cardigan, blue denim skirt and was carrying a grey rucksack.

“If you see Merlene, please phone 999 quoting serial 1125 of 14/08.”

