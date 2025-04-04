Police searching for missing Billingshurst man with links to Cranleigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a missing man from Billingshurst, who has links to Cranleigh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 32-year-old Hugh, who was last seen around 7am yesterday morning (April 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Hugh, who is missing from Billingshurst.

“He was last seen around 7am on Thursday (3 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are searching for Hugh, who is missing from Billingshurst. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Hugh, 32, is 5’10”, he has short fair hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing shorts and carrying a rucksack.

“Hugh is known to have links to Cranleigh in Surrey.

“If you see Hugh, or have any information to assist in locating him, call 101 quoting reference 0500 of 03/04.”