Police searching for missing Billingshurst man with links to Cranleigh
Police are searching for a missing man from Billingshurst, who has links to Cranleigh.
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 32-year-old Hugh, who was last seen around 7am yesterday morning (April 3).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Hugh, who is missing from Billingshurst.
“He was last seen around 7am on Thursday (3 April).
“Hugh, 32, is 5’10”, he has short fair hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing shorts and carrying a rucksack.
“Hugh is known to have links to Cranleigh in Surrey.
“If you see Hugh, or have any information to assist in locating him, call 101 quoting reference 0500 of 03/04.”