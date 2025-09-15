Police searching for missing Bognor man with links to Rustington and Worthing last seen in Crawley

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 15:02 BST
Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Bognor who was last seen in Crawley and has links to Rustington and Worthing.

The force are seeking to locate 20-year-old Joshua, who was last seen in Crawley on Thursday, September 11.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Joshua who has been reported missing from Bognor?

“The 20-year-old was last seen in Crawley on 11 September.

“He also has links to Rustington and to Worthing.

“Josh is 6’1” with curly brown hair and a ginger beard.

“He has tattoos on his neck.

“His last clothing is not known.

“Anyone who sees Josh or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1143 of 13/09.”

