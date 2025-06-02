Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Croydon
Police are seeking to locate 17-year-old Leia, who also has links to the Camden and Canary Wharf areas.
The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they have seen Leia, or have information pertaining to her whereabouts.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leia, who has been reported missing from Brighton.
“Leia, 17, is 5’8” tall with red/brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black vest with blue jeans, a black handbag and white/black Nike trainers.
“She has links to London, including the Croydon, Camden and Canary Wharf areas, and may have travelled there.
“If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 1372 of 31/05.”