Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Croydon

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton who has links to Croydon.

Police are seeking to locate 17-year-old Leia, who also has links to the Camden and Canary Wharf areas.

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they have seen Leia, or have information pertaining to her whereabouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Leia, who has been reported missing from Brighton.

Police are searching for Leia, who has been reported missing from Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice are searching for Leia, who has been reported missing from Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Police are searching for Leia, who has been reported missing from Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Leia, 17, is 5’8” tall with red/brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black vest with blue jeans, a black handbag and white/black Nike trainers.

“She has links to London, including the Croydon, Camden and Canary Wharf areas, and may have travelled there.

“If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 1372 of 31/05.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice