Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Hove and Crawley

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton, who also has links to Hove and Crawley.

Police are seeking to locate 14-year old Aylah, who was last seen in Brighton at 1pm on Monday (April 7)

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We're searching for Aylah, who is 14 and missing from Brighton.

“Aylah is 5'2", has shoulder length red hair and a septum piercing.

Police are searching for Aylah, who is 14 and missing from Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She was last seen in Brighton at 1pm on Monday, April 7 wearing a white long sleeve top and black trousers.

“As well as Brighton, Aylah has links to Hove and Crawley.

“If you see Aylah, call 101 quoting reference 897 of 07/04.”