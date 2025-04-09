Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Hove and Crawley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton, who also has links to Hove and Crawley.
Police are seeking to locate 14-year old Aylah, who was last seen in Brighton at 1pm on Monday (April 7)
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We're searching for Aylah, who is 14 and missing from Brighton.
“Aylah is 5'2", has shoulder length red hair and a septum piercing.
“She was last seen in Brighton at 1pm on Monday, April 7 wearing a white long sleeve top and black trousers.
“As well as Brighton, Aylah has links to Hove and Crawley.
“If you see Aylah, call 101 quoting reference 897 of 07/04.”