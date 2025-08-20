Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Southwick and Worthing

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton who has links to Southwick and Worthing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 17-year-old Harvey.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Harvey, who is missing from Brighton.

“Harvey is 17, 6'0", and has brown cropped hair.

Police are searching for Harvey, who is missing from Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He was last seen wearing a dark grey/ black Under Armour lightweight jacket with a hood, dark jeans over tracksuit bottoms and a belt with a H logo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also wearing blue and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers and a gold-coloured watch.

“As well as in Brighton, Harvey has links in Southwick and Worthing and may travel to the areas.

“If you see Harvey, call 101 quoting reference 1619 of 18/08.”