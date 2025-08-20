Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to Southwick and Worthing
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton who has links to Southwick and Worthing.
The force are seeking to locate 17-year-old Harvey.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Harvey, who is missing from Brighton.
“Harvey is 17, 6'0", and has brown cropped hair.
“He was last seen wearing a dark grey/ black Under Armour lightweight jacket with a hood, dark jeans over tracksuit bottoms and a belt with a H logo.
“He was also wearing blue and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers and a gold-coloured watch.
“As well as in Brighton, Harvey has links in Southwick and Worthing and may travel to the areas.
“If you see Harvey, call 101 quoting reference 1619 of 18/08.”