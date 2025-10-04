Police searching for missing Brighton teen with links to West Sussex
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brighton who has links to West Sussex.
The force are seeking to locate 17-year-old Ben, who was last seen in the city at around 11am on Wednesday, October 1.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Ben who has been reported missing from Brighton?
“The 17-year-old was last seen in the city around 11am on Wednesday (1 October).
“Ben is around 5’8” and has short brown / red hair.
“He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans with white stars, black boots, a black cap, and a black cross-body bag.
“He has links to West Sussex.
“Anyone who sees Ben or has more information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 56 of 01/10.”