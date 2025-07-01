Police searching for missing Crawley teen with links to Bognor Regis, Brighton, Burgess Hill, Littlehampton and Worthing

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Bognor Regis, Brighton, Burgess Hill, Littlehampton and Worthing.

Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Cruz, who was last seen in Crawley on Saturday (June) at 10.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Cruz who is missing from Crawley?

Can you help locate Cruz who is missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is 5’5” and has black hair with blond highlights and was last seen wearing a black top, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue and grey Nike trainers.

“Cruz also has links to Burgess Hill, Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 177 of 29/06.”

