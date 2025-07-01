Police searching for missing Crawley teen with links to Bognor Regis, Brighton, Burgess Hill, Littlehampton and Worthing
Police are seeking to locate 15-year-old Cruz, who was last seen in Crawley on Saturday (June) at 10.30pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Cruz who is missing from Crawley?
“The 15-year-old was last seen in Crawley on Saturday (28 June) at 10.30pm.
“He is 5’5” and has black hair with blond highlights and was last seen wearing a black top, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue and grey Nike trainers.
“Cruz also has links to Burgess Hill, Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.
“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 177 of 29/06.”
