Police searching for missing Eastbourne teen with links to Brighton, Crawley and Portslade
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Eastbourne who has links to Brighton, Crawley and Portslade.
Police are seeking to locate 13-year-old Sophie, who was last seen at 3pm on Saturday, September 27.
The force believe she may be using trains to travel around.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing 13-year-old Sophie from Eastbourne.
“She was last seen at 3pm on Saturday 27 September.
“Sophie has brown shoulder length hair and also has links to Brighton, Portslade and Crawley.
“She maybe using trains to travel around.
“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1509 of 27/09.”