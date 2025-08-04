Police searching for missing Horsham teen with links to Crawley and East Grinstead

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Horsham, who also has links to Crawley and East Grinstead.

The force are seeking to locate 16-year-old Cayden.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Cayden who is missing from Horsham?

“She is 5’7” and has auburn shoulder-length hair.

Can you help us locate Cayden who is missing from Horsham? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She also has ear and nose piercings.

“The 16-year-old also has links to Crawley and East Grinstead.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 69 of 03/08.”

