Police searching for missing Hove man with links to Crawley and Worthing

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:37 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Hove who has links to Crawley and Worthing.

The force are seeking to locate 52-year-old Darren, who has been missing since Saturday, October 25.

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for 52-year-old Darren, who has been missing from Hove since Saturday evening.

“He is about 6’, of slim build, with short blond hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are searching for 52-year-old Darren. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for 52-year-old Darren. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He was last seen wearing a white jumper, long black coat, light blue jeans and brown boots.

“Darren also has links to Worthing and Crawley.

“Please contact us online or call 101 if you can help us find him, quoting serial 1192 of 27/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice