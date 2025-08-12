Police searching for missing teenage girl from Bexhill with links to Brighton and Hove and Eastbourne
The force are seeking to locate 17-year-old Jessica, who was last seen in Bexhill at around 1pm on Saturday (August 9).
Jessica also has links to Tunbridge Wells in Kent.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Jessica who is missing from Bexhill?
“The 17-year-old was last seen in Bexhill on Saturday (9 August) at around 1pm.
“She is 5’6” with long brown hair which she usually wears down.
“She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, black leggings and black and yellow trainers.
“Jessica also has links to Brighton and Hove, Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells.
“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 3 of 10/08.”