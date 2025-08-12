Police searching for missing Worthing man who 'may have since travelled to Brighton'
The force are seeking to locate 39-year-old Benjamin, who was last seen in Worthing on Monday, August 4.
Police said his wallet was located by a member of the public and returned to his address.
The force are now making enquiries to identify where the wallet was found in order to assist in further search activity.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Benjamin, who is missing from Worthing?
“The 39-year-old was last seen in Worthing on 4 August, but may have since travelled to Brighton.
“He is 5’9” with dark brown hair in a skin fade haircut and he has ear piercings.
“He was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt over a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, he may alternatively be wearing dark grey shorts.
“If you see Benjamin, or have any information to assist our enquiries, we ask you call 101 quoting serial 295 of 10/08.”