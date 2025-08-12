Police searching for missing Worthing man who 'may have since travelled to Brighton'

Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Worthing who 'may have since travelled to Brighton'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 39-year-old Benjamin, who was last seen in Worthing on Monday, August 4.

Police said his wallet was located by a member of the public and returned to his address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force are now making enquiries to identify where the wallet was found in order to assist in further search activity.

Can you help locate Benjamin, who is missing from Worthing? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Benjamin, who is missing from Worthing?

“The 39-year-old was last seen in Worthing on 4 August, but may have since travelled to Brighton.

“He is 5’9” with dark brown hair in a skin fade haircut and he has ear piercings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt over a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, he may alternatively be wearing dark grey shorts.

“His wallet was located by a member of the public and returned to his address.

“We are making enquiries to identify where the wallet was found in order to assist in further search activity.

“If you see Benjamin, or have any information to assist our enquiries, we ask you call 101 quoting serial 295 of 10/08.”