Police searching for pair wanted for shoplifting offences in Sussex

Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:43 BST
Katie Everson and Daniel Mansfield. Photo: Sussex PoliceKatie Everson and Daniel Mansfield. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are searching for two people from Sussex who are wanted for shoplifting offences.

Sussex Police are searching for Katie Everson and Daniel Mansfield, both 39.

Everson is described as white, of slim build, with brown hair.

Mansfield is described as white, of stocky build, with short dark hair.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “They may be together, and are known to frequent the Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton and Eastbourne areas.

"Anyone who sees either of them is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240122322.”

