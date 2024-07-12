Katie Everson and Daniel Mansfield. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for two people from Sussex who are wanted for shoplifting offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are searching for Katie Everson and Daniel Mansfield, both 39.

Everson is described as white, of slim build, with brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield is described as white, of stocky build, with short dark hair.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “They may be together, and are known to frequent the Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton and Eastbourne areas.

"Anyone who sees either of them is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240122322.”