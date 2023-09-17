Police searching for two people after bike stolen in Brighton burglary
Police investigating a burglary in Brighton are looking to identify two people.
A bicycle was reported stolen from a property in Lewes Road at some point between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, 17 August, police say.
The investigation has identified these two people of interest and officers are looking to locate them.
If you recognise them, or have any information that could help, police have asked you report it online or via 101, quoting serial 872 of 20/08.