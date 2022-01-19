Police searching for two suspects involved in Peacehaven burglary and assault

Sussex Police have said they were called to Eric Horne's address, in South Coast Road, Peacehaven following a report of a disturbance shortly after 8pm.

As well as suffering serious injuries, the police confirmed Eric had items stolen from his home, including a Rolex watch.

Eric Horne, was left in a critical condition after two masked men broke into his house on January 10.

The first suspect is described by police as a white man, aged between 25 and 35, 5’11” and of medium build, wearing a hooded top and black face covering.

Police have described the second suspect as a mixed race man with short black hair, aged between 25 and 35, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

The 64-year-old’s injuries included bleeding on the brain, punctured lungs and a broken eye socket.

Barry Horne, Eric’s son, said in a Facebook post: "I’m heartbroken for my poor dad. Nobody deserves this. Please feel free to chat about this to friends and family, share the post and spread the word. I’m hoping the more people that know about it may generate some leads."

The 64-year-old’s injuries included bleeding on the brain, punctured lungs and a broken eye socket.

Barry said his father is now breathing better but is still currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Sussex Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Police have said information can be reported online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1171 of 10/01.

Alternatively, police have said members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.