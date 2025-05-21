Police secure closure order on Eastbourne flat linked with ‘anti-social behaviour, disorder and drug related incidents’
Police said the application for the closure of the flat in Saddlers Mews, Bourne Street, was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 16 and was granted in full.
As a result, the address was closed on the same day as the court hearing and will remain closed for three months. The occupant was removed by police from the address and left to find alternative accommodation, the force confirmed.
Sergeant Mattie Adam said: “Residents had been subjected to anti-social and violent incidents for several months, and we hope that the effect of the closure order can now give residents much needed respite from the impact and intrusion these incidents have had on their lives.
“Officers would like to thank residents who reported, and helped cooperate with police throughout.
“We would always encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour, reports from the local community help to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as our day-to-day patrols.”