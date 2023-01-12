A distressed teenage girl had knocked on the door of a house in Boxgrove, near Chichester between 6 and 8pm, before the helpful member of the public gave her a lift to Barnham railway station.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Police are looking to locate a ‘good Samaritan’ from Boxgrove in Chichester who gave a teenage girl in distress a lift to Barnham Railway Station on Sunday, 1 January.

“The girl knocked on the door of a house in Boxgrove at some point between 6pm and 8pm. The exact address is unknown, but is believed to be near a roundabout in The Street, at the junction with Crouch Cross Lane and Church Lane. Officers would like to speak to the member of the public who helped her as part of their investigation. If you can help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1317 of 01/01.”