Police seek moped riders after blaze rips through cars in Newhaven

Police investigating several parked cars which went up in flames are seeking two moped riders spotted in Newhaven.

Two moped riders seen in Elphick Road, where the cars caught fire during the early hours of Sunday morning (6 October), are being sought by detectives, Sussex Police said.

Photo by Sam Buck SUS-190510-124434001

A spokesman added: “In all, five vehicles caught fire in the 3am blaze, including a Citroen DS4 which it is believed was deliberately set alight and which was burnt out in the incident.

“Even more worryingly, flames spread to the frontages of nearby houses in which people were asleep, and consequently this incident is being treated as suspected arson with intent to endanger life.

“Fortunately the fire service was quickly on scene and managed to contain the situation, with no one hurt.”

It is imperative police speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information, he added.

The spokesman said: “In particular I’d urge the moped riders seen nearby to come forward so that we can eliminate them from our enquiries.”

Anyone able to help should contact Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 192 of 06/10.

Alternatively, they can pass details anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, telephone 0800 555 111.

