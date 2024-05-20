Police seeking to identify man in connection with charity box stolen from Angmering
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police officers investigating the theft of a charity collection box have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.
PCSOs were alerted to the theft at a premises on The Square, in Angmering on April 12, a police spokesperson has said.
Officers are investigating the report and a CCTV image has been issued. He has been described as wearing glasses, a dark hat, a striped scarf and a dark coloured coat.
Anyone who recognises him or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online quoting reference 47240068845.