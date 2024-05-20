Police seeking to identify man in connection with charity box stolen from Angmering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police officers investigating the theft of a charity collection box have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.

PCSOs were alerted to the theft at a premises on The Square, in Angmering on April 12, a police spokesperson has said.

Officers are investigating the report and a CCTV image has been issued. He has been described as wearing glasses, a dark hat, a striped scarf and a dark coloured coat.

