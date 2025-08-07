Police seeking to locate missing Chichester teen with links to Worthing, Crawley, Horsham, Littlehampton, Brighton & Hove and Hastings

Sussex Police are seeking to locate a missing teenager from Chichester who has links to Worthing, Crawley, Horsham, Littlehampton, Brighton & Hove and Hastings.

The force are searching for 17-year-old Nelly Rose, who was last seen in Chichester at around 3.15pm on Monday (August 4)

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Nelly-Rose who is missing from Chichester?

“The 17-year-old was last seen in Chichester on Monday (4 August) at around 3.15pm.

Can you help locate Nelly-Rose who is missing from Chichester? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She is 5’5” and has long dark brown hair.

“She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan and pink trousers with doughnuts on them.

“Nelly-Rose also has links to Worthing, Crawley, Horsham, Littlehampton, Brighton & Hove and Hastings.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 16 of 05/08.”

