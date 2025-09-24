Police seeking to locate missing Crawley teen with links to Brighton, Bognor, Horsham and Worthing

Sussex Police are seeking to locate a missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Brighton, Bognor Regis, Horsham and Worthing.

The force are searching for 17-year-old Lewis, who was last seen at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, October 1.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Lewis who is missing from Crawley?

Can you help locate Lewis who is missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is 5’11” and has short, cropped hair and a tattoo of a rose on his left arm.

“He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers and a black cap.

“Lewis also has links to Brighton, Bognor, Horsham and Worthing.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1413 of 01/10.”