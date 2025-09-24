Police seeking to locate missing Crawley teen with links to Brighton, Bognor, Horsham and Worthing
Sussex Police are seeking to locate a missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Brighton, Bognor Regis, Horsham and Worthing.
The force are searching for 17-year-old Lewis, who was last seen at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, October 1.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to locate Lewis who is missing from Crawley?
“The 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday 1 October at around 3.15pm.
“He is 5’11” and has short, cropped hair and a tattoo of a rose on his left arm.
“He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers and a black cap.
“Lewis also has links to Brighton, Bognor, Horsham and Worthing.
“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1413 of 01/10.”