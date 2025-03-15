Police seize bike around Lancing Ring following anti-social behaviour reports

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Police have seized a bike following reports of off road bikes being ridden in an ‘anti-social manner’ around Lancing Ring.

Police confirmed that it had seized the vehicle due to concerns raised by the community involving ‘noise and the impact on the environment’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police have recently been made aware of reports of off road bikes being ridden in an anti-social manner around Lancing Ring.

“Due to concerns raised by the community involving noise and the impact on the environment earlier this month, PCSO's attended and seized a bike, promptly stopping this perpetrator in their tracks

“This demonstrates the importance of reporting anti-social behaviour each time it occurs and we thank the local residents who reported these incidents to us.”

