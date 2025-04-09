Police seize bikes and increase patrols in East Sussex following reports of ‘dangerous, anti-social use’ of off-road bikes
Police confirmed that it had seized two bikes in Hellingly and had increased patrols in both Hellingly and Hailsham following the reports of the anti-social bike use.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We've been receiving reports of dangerous, anti-social use of off road bikes.
"Following these reports, we'd increased our patrols around Hailsham and Hellingly.
"Bikes have since been seized in Hellingly and the rider identified, after being ridden dangerously on and off the road.
"The public play a huge part in keeping our communities safe by reporting things to us that we might not be aware of. If you see or hear something that you think we should know about - report it!
"Call us on 101, or report online (https://orlo.uk/TQ8wN) if non emergency.
"Always call 999 in an emergency.”