Police seize drugs after action in Bognor Regis

Longford Road, in Bognor Regis, was closed earlier today (June 23) as police officers responded to a tip from a member of the public.

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:06 pm

Officers received a report of suspicious activity shortly after 12.30pm today and arrived at the property soon after.

They closed the road to ensure the safety of the public and headed inside, where they found a quantity of drugs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A local man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He remains in custody, a police spokesperson said.

Police were on the scene at Longford Road today. Picture: Eddie Mitchell /Dan Jessup

Inspector Ross Wickings added: “We understand that this incident may have caused alarm in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.“Our officers responded swiftly to a report from a member of the public and a man is now in custody. An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation.“Thank you to local residents and businesses for their understanding.”

Read more

Bognor Regis burglar who claimed to be a police officer jailed