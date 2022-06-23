Police seize drugs after action in Bognor Regis

Officers received a report of suspicious activity shortly after 12.30pm today and arrived at the property soon after.
They closed the road to ensure the safety of the public and headed inside, where they found a quantity of drugs.
A local man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He remains in custody, a police spokesperson said.
Inspector Ross Wickings added: “We understand that this incident may have caused alarm in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.“Our officers responded swiftly to a report from a member of the public and a man is now in custody. An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation.“Thank you to local residents and businesses for their understanding.”