Officers were on patrol following recent reports of anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were out in Horsham town centre yesterday afternoon/evening in response to recent ASB reports. Multiple groups of youths were spoken to and four stop searches were completed, where a quantity of cannabis was located.
"The suspect has been issued a community resolution where he will complete a drug awareness course.”
"Officers will continue to patrol the area throughout the summer holidays.”
Police announced earlier this week that they were stepping up patrols in the town.