Police seized drugs when they carried out ‘stop searches’ on youths in Horsham yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers were on patrol following recent reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were out in Horsham town centre yesterday afternoon/evening in response to recent ASB reports. Multiple groups of youths were spoken to and four stop searches were completed, where a quantity of cannabis was located.

Police seized drugs during stop searches in Horsham town centre. Photo contributed

"The suspect has been issued a community resolution where he will complete a drug awareness course.”

"Officers will continue to patrol the area throughout the summer holidays.”