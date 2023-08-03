BREAKING
Police seize drugs during 'stop searches' in Horsham town centre

Police seized drugs when they carried out ‘stop searches’ on youths in Horsham yesterday (Wednesday).
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

Officers were on patrol following recent reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were out in Horsham town centre yesterday afternoon/evening in response to recent ASB reports. Multiple groups of youths were spoken to and four stop searches were completed, where a quantity of cannabis was located.

Police seized drugs during stop searches in Horsham town centre. Photo contributed
"The suspect has been issued a community resolution where he will complete a drug awareness course.”

"Officers will continue to patrol the area throughout the summer holidays.”

Police announced earlier this week that they were stepping up patrols in the town.