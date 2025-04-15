Police seize high powered electric mini motorcycle in Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex Police said they seized high powered electric mini motorcycle in Burgess Hill.

Police announced on Facebook that neighbourhood policing team (NPT) officers spotted ‘a male youth riding’ the vehicle on the roads on Sunday, April 13.

A Mid Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The bike was swiftly and dynamically stopped and seized, on Newport Road, Burgess Hill with the youth being reported for various traffic offences.

“In addition to the traffic offences of No Helmet, No Licence, No Insurance, No registration and No Tax and MOT, the bike was found to have defective brakes. It is capable of 30mph+ and weighs over 60kgs the consequences of this is very likely to have caused an accident with the risk of serious injuries to an innocent person.”

