Police seized a metal pole following reports of a ‘disturbance’ outside a property in Crawley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they seized the pole and dispersed a large group of people outside an address in Fairway, Ifield, at around 8pm on Saturday July 12.

A spokesperson said: “We thank those who have come forward to assist us with our enquiries.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact us by dialling 101 quoting reference 1506 of 12/07.”