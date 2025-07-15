Police seize moped from rider who was using phone and had no insurance
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "While on patrol in Hastings, we stopped a rider on Pelham Place after seeing them use a mobile phone while operating a moped (not a delivery vehicle)."
They added: "Upon further checks, we discovered that the rider had no insurance and was driving with a revoked licence under RTTP (Revoked Till Test Passed). This status applies to drivers who receive six or more penalty points within the first two years of holding a full licence.
"As a result, the vehicle was seized and the rider was issued with a court summons.
“A reminder to all road users: Using a mobile phone while riding or driving is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. Insurance and licence conditions are legal."