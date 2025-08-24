Police seize moped 'intended for anti-social use' in Rye

Police officers have seized a moped, which is believed to have been 'intended for anti-social use' in Rye.

Neighbourhood police officers seized the moped after two young males were ‘seen pushing it toward a location’ in Rye town.

This was carried out under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 for anti-social use. This includes driving carelessly, inconsiderately, or off-road in a manner likely to cause alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public. If a vehicle already subject to a Section 59 warning is seen being used antisocially again within 12 months, the police have the power to seize and remove it.

"On spotting police, they left the moped and made off, but later returned where we spoke to them,” Rother Police explained.

"After checking with the registered keeper, we suspected the moped was intended for anti-social use.”

Rother Police held a neighbourhood policing, community engagement event on Sunday (August 24). This was carried out between 11am and 12.30pm at Little Common Public Library in Shepherds Close.

"Tell us about your concerns in your neighbourhood,” a social media post read, ahead of the event.

"We’re here to listen, support, and help build a safer, stronger neighbourhood together.

“Can't make the meeting?

“We still want to hear from you! Share what matters most in your ward by completing the police community priorities survey.”

You can find the survey at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=N11vHIKYx0G5EWwj7ldM7AOoPobxlYxGthiMK9rj3L1UMVBaNVpERjE3VE1WRzE3UDVROThNRVY3OS4u