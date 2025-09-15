Police seize motorbike in Bexhill after rider seen without crash helmet
Police seized a motorbike in Bexhill after a rider was spotted without a crash helmet.
Officers also discovered the rider had no licence or insurance and the bike was not road legal, said a Rother Police spokesperson.
They added: "Neighbourhood officers in Bexhill stopped a rider on Southlands Avenue after they were seen riding a motorbike without a crash helmet, having travelled through various parts of the town.
"Further checks revealed: No driving licence, no insurance, bike not road legal.
"The motorbike was immediately seized, and the rider has been summoned to court for multiple road traffic offences.
"This is not harmless fun, it’s illegal, reckless, and puts lives at risk."