Police seized a motorbike in Bexhill after a rider was spotted without a crash helmet.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also discovered the rider had no licence or insurance and the bike was not road legal, said a Rother Police spokesperson.

They added: "Neighbourhood officers in Bexhill stopped a rider on Southlands Avenue after they were seen riding a motorbike without a crash helmet, having travelled through various parts of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further checks revealed: No driving licence, no insurance, bike not road legal.

"The motorbike was immediately seized, and the rider has been summoned to court for multiple road traffic offences.

"This is not harmless fun, it’s illegal, reckless, and puts lives at risk."