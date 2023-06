Police have seized a moped in Hastings which was reported to have been stolen from Hove in April.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “While the Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in Gillmans Park last week, their attention was directed towards this moped.

"Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen from Hove back in April, now returned to the rightful owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to report stolen vehicles to us, this helps us build a picture of where we need to direct patrols and resources.

Police have seized a moped in Hastings which was reported to have been stolen from Hove in April.