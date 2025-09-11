Rother Police officers have seized an uninsured car in Bexhill just two weeks after they had previously stopped the driver for the same offence.

They were on patrol this week in Cornwall Road. A spokesperson said: "While on patrol in Bexhill, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team identified a driver previously stopped just two weeks ago for having no insurance.

"At the time, the driver was summoned to court for the offence, but obtained insurance at the roadside to avoid his car being seized.

"However, during a recent stop on Cornwall Road, checks revealed the driver had allowed the policy to lapse, leaving the vehicle uninsured. As a result, officers promptly seized the vehicle.

Police stopped the car in Cornwall Road. Pic: Rother Police

"The driver now faces two summonses, a likely penalty of 12 points on their licence, and a substantial fine. "Neighbourhood officers remain committed to keeping our roads safe and holding repeat offenders to account. Regular patrols and proactive enforcement help protect the public and deter unlawful driving."