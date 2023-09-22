BREAKING
Police seize van after driver with revoked licence ‘shouts at officers’ on patrol

Police have seized a van in Eastbourne after the driver who had a revoked licence ‘shouted at officers’ who were on patrol in the area.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “After shouting at police who were on patrol around Langney Rise in Eastbourne, officers decided to have a few words with the driver and passengers of this vans.

"(It) Turns out the driver had a revoked licence making his insurance invalid.

"As a result the vehicle has now been seized under Section 165.”