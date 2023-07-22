Police said they attended the scene just before 6pm after they received reports that she was driving without a licence and insurance.
The vehicle was then seized by police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance at Sompting Road roundabout, Worthing, shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 21.
“A 45-year-old woman was spoken to, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.
“Sussex Police is not able to comment further at this time.”