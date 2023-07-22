NationalWorldTV
Police seize vehicle after pulling over driver in Worthing

A woman’s Range Rover was seized by police in Worthing yesterday (Friday, July 21) after they pulled her over.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Police said they attended the scene just before 6pm after they received reports that she was driving without a licence and insurance.

The vehicle was then seized by police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance at Sompting Road roundabout, Worthing, shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 21.

Police. Picture: Contributed
“A 45-year-old woman was spoken to, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.

“Sussex Police is not able to comment further at this time.”