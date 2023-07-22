A woman’s Range Rover was seized by police in Worthing yesterday (Friday, July 21) after they pulled her over.

Police said they attended the scene just before 6pm after they received reports that she was driving without a licence and insurance.

The vehicle was then seized by police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance at Sompting Road roundabout, Worthing, shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 21.

Police. Picture: Contributed

“A 45-year-old woman was spoken to, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.