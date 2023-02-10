Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police step in to quell fears after attempted murder in Henfield

Police have stepped in to quell residents’ fears after the attempted murder of two men in Henfield.

By Sarah Page
19 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:05am

Officers arrested a man on Saturday (February 4) after the two men were assaulted at a property in the village.

Now Horsham Police say they are aware that a private security company ‘has delivered letters to residents claiming other assailants evaded police.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson, in a direct message to residents, said: “This information is incorrect. Please be assured that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Most Popular
Police have stepped in to quell residents' fears following the attempted murder of two men in Henfield

Earlier, officers said that Lee Tidy, 23, of North Mead, Henfield, had been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis.

Have you read? One of Horsham’s best known pubs announces sudden closure

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Center Parcs pulls out of plans to build £350million holiday village near Crawley

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on March 7.

The victims of the assault suffered serious injuries but have since been discharged from hospital.