Police have stepped in to quell residents’ fears after the attempted murder of two men in Henfield.

Officers arrested a man on Saturday (February 4) after the two men were assaulted at a property in the village.

Now Horsham Police say they are aware that a private security company ‘has delivered letters to residents claiming other assailants evaded police.’

A spokesperson, in a direct message to residents, said: “This information is incorrect. Please be assured that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Earlier, officers said that Lee Tidy, 23, of North Mead, Henfield, had been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on March 7.