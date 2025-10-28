Police step up night patrols in Horsham town centre
Officers say that the patrols are being carried out to deter crime and antisocial behaviour and to reassure the public.
A police spokesperson said: “You may have spotted our officers out and about in Horsham town centre over the weekend. We’re carrying out high-visibility patrols as part of our ongoing work to keep everyone safe while enjoying the night time economy.
“Our presence helps to reassure the public, deter crime and antisocial behaviour, and ensure that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable night out.
“If you’re heading into town, please remember to look out for one another and speak to officers if you ever need help or have any concerns – we’re here for you.”