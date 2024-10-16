Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have stepped up patrols ‘day and night’ in Horsham Park following five robberies and a stabbing which have led to the arrests of seven people.

A spokesperson said five robberies were reported in the park area between September 24 and October 3 during which four people were arrested.

They are a 17-year-old boy from London, who has been released under investigation; an 18-year-old man from Crawley, who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, and two men – a 20-year-old and 19-year-old – who have been released ‘with no further action.’

In a separate incident, police were called to a report of a stabbing in Horsham Park on October 7 at around 6pm. The spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man from Crawley, an 18-year-old man from East Grinstead and a 21-year-old man from Crawley were all arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail with strict conditions.

“Police have stepped up patrols in the Horsham Park area and more resources have been deployed to deter further crimes and provide reassurance to the community.

“Officers are continuing to investigate these incidents, and all lines of enquiry are being explored. We are working with partners such as the local authority, the MP, and British Transport Police to tackle the crime.”

In a message to residents, Chief Inspector James Davidson, District Commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham, said: “Horsham is a safe place to be, and we are doing everything we can to ensure you feel safe and are safe in the town.

“Our investigation teams are working hard to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and all lines of enquiry are being followed. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area to deter further offences and reassure our community.

“We have taken the increase in incidents extremely seriously and as soon as we saw a slight pattern in the robberies, we took action and ensured an increased police presence was in the park. You can expect to see officers there day and night.

“If you have any concerns, feel free to speak with our officers who are there to help.”

Anyone who has witnessed a crime, or has any information on any incidents in the area, contact police online or call 101 or 999 in an emergency.