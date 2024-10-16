Police step up patrols 'day and night' in Horsham Park after robberies and stabbing

By Sarah Page
Published 16th Oct 2024, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have stepped up patrols ‘day and night’ in Horsham Park following five robberies and a stabbing which have led to the arrests of seven people.

A spokesperson said five robberies were reported in the park area between September 24 and October 3 during which four people were arrested.

They are a 17-year-old boy from London, who has been released under investigation; an 18-year-old man from Crawley, who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, and two men – a 20-year-old and 19-year-old – who have been released ‘with no further action.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a separate incident, police were called to a report of a stabbing in Horsham Park on October 7 at around 6pm. The spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man from Crawley, an 18-year-old man from East Grinstead and a 21-year-old man from Crawley were all arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Police are stepping up patrols 'day and night' in Horsham Park following a string of incidents in which seven people have been arrestedPolice are stepping up patrols 'day and night' in Horsham Park following a string of incidents in which seven people have been arrested
Police are stepping up patrols 'day and night' in Horsham Park following a string of incidents in which seven people have been arrested

“Police have stepped up patrols in the Horsham Park area and more resources have been deployed to deter further crimes and provide reassurance to the community.

“Officers are continuing to investigate these incidents, and all lines of enquiry are being explored. We are working with partners such as the local authority, the MP, and British Transport Police to tackle the crime.”

In a message to residents, Chief Inspector James Davidson, District Commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham, said: “Horsham is a safe place to be, and we are doing everything we can to ensure you feel safe and are safe in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our investigation teams are working hard to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and all lines of enquiry are being followed. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area to deter further offences and reassure our community.

“We have taken the increase in incidents extremely seriously and as soon as we saw a slight pattern in the robberies, we took action and ensured an increased police presence was in the park. You can expect to see officers there day and night.

Have you read? Marks and Spencer reveals closure date of Crawley store

Sale price cut for Katie Price’s ‘mucky mansion’

Horsham restaurant scoops top culinary award

“If you have any concerns, feel free to speak with our officers who are there to help.”

Anyone who has witnessed a crime, or has any information on any incidents in the area, contact police online or call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice