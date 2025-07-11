A public protection order – which gives police officers the power to confiscate alcohol – has been renewed in Worthing for another three years.

Worthing Borough Council said it has worked with businesses and Sussex Police, to ‘help its officers prevent and tackle anti-social behaviour’ in the town.

This was done by giving them the power to confiscate alcohol from people.

“Since 2016, Worthing has had a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place to manage drink-related problems across the town but the current three-year term expires this August,” the council explained.

"As the existing one approached its expiry date, we spoke to partners and the community about it. More than 96 per cent of residents and businesses who gave us their thoughts were in favour of us keeping the PSPO in place until August 21, 2028.

“As a result, we will be keeping the order in place for the next three years, which will allow officers to confiscate alcohol from people if they believe it has led or will lead to antisocial behaviour.”

The council warned that anyone who refuses to hand over their drink can be given a fine of £50 or prosecuted. A court can fine an offender up to £1,000.

The council added: “Keeping our town centre safe and welcoming is a priority for us and the extension of the PSPO will help with that.”