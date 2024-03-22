Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’, according to Sussex Police.

A social media statement read: “We are still looking for Lewis Stephenson, 33, who is wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court.

“He is thought to be in the Worthing area.

Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you see Lewis, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 702 of 07/03.”

