Police still searching for wanted man in Worthing - Dial 999 if you see him

Police officers are still searching for a wanted man in Worthing.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Mar 2024, 18:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’, according to Sussex Police.

A social media statement read: “We are still looking for Lewis Stephenson, 33, who is wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court.

“He is thought to be in the Worthing area.

Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceLewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you see Lewis, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 702 of 07/03.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.