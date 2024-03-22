Police still searching for wanted man in Worthing - Dial 999 if you see him
Lewis Stephenson, 33, is ‘wanted on warrant’ and for ‘failing to appear at court’, according to Sussex Police.
A social media statement read: “We are still looking for Lewis Stephenson, 33, who is wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court.
“He is thought to be in the Worthing area.
“If you see Lewis, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 702 of 07/03.”
