Police still searching for woman who failed to appear in court after assaulting emergency worker in Chichester

Police have renewed an appeal for a woman who failed to appear in court after assaulting an emergency worker in Chichester.
Megan Baker
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are still searching for Ellesse Farmiloe, who is wanted after failing to appear at court.

"Ellesse, 25, was due to appear to face charges of shoplifting and assaulting an emergency worker in Chichester.

"She is medium build with long light brown hair and has links to Tangmere, Chichester and Crawley.

"If you see Ellesse or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 47210206360.”