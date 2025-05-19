Police stop cars during East Sussex village Community Speed Watch checks
A police spokesperson said: "Residents of Camber have long expressed concern about vehicles speeding through the village. In response, a local Community Speed Watch group was formed to help monitor traffic, especially as police presence cannot always be guaranteed.
"Last week, we joined the team for a speed check on Lydd Road between 4pm and 6pm.
"During this time, two vehicles were stopped and issued warnings regarding their speed. One motorist was recorded travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone and was issued a Traffic Offence Report.
"As part of our efforts to promote road safety, we also conducted roadside breath tests on those stopped. We’re pleased to report that all tests returned negative results. "Thank you to everyone involved in helping to keep our roads safer for everyone."
