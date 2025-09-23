Police stop drivers in Lewes as part of operation to tackle road offences

Lewes Police announced they have been stopping drivers in the town recently as part of an operation to tackle road offences.

Police said on Facebook on Tuesday, September 23, that officers had been joined by East Sussex Fire and Rescue along Nevill Road for Operation Downsway.

Police said they conducted ‘enforcement and educational stops’, aiming to ‘positively influence’ drivers and motorcyclists to ride responsibly, considerately and safely.

A police spokesperson said: “During the course of the morning a number of vehicles were safety stopped, with many drivers spoken to; with ESFRS providing advice on road traffic collisions and their causes, and police managing any road related offences.”

Police said they checked cars on Nevill Road in Lewes. Photo: Lewes Police

Operation Downsway is a Sussex Police campaign to tackle both road and driving related offences, while educating drivers around the ‘fatal5’.

Police said these fatal5 driving offences are the main contributors to serious and fatal road traffic accidents on Sussex roads and include: excess speed, not wearing a seatbelt, distractions (using a mobile phone or hand-held device), drink and drug driving, and careless and inconsiderate driving.

Police said: “As always, communities are continually encouraged to report road or driving related offences to us either online or by calling 101. In addition to being able to take action as a result of your reports, all reports help to provide Sussex Police with offence data and mapping, which aids in directing our Operation Downsway activities in areas which have seen an increase in offences and collisions. In an emergency or serious collision always call 999.”